Sting and Shaggy are reuniting to bring a major single-day music festival, One Fine Day Festival, to Philadelphia on September 6. The event will take place at The Mann in Fairmount Park, where the two music legends will co-headline and curate a lineup of eclectic artists across two stages.

The festival’s charity partner is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On the main stage at TD Pavilion, Sting and Shaggy will deliver a set packed with their classic hits like “Every Breath You Take,” “Message In A Bottle,” “It Wasn’t Me,” and “Boombastic,” alongside their latest chart-topping collaboration, “Til A Mawnin’.” Joining them on the main stage are O.A.R., Marcia Griffiths, and Chance Emerson. Over on the Highmark Skyline Stage, fans can catch The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Big Freedia, and Sophie Grey.