RUM BAR RUM RELEASES LIMITED EDITION ALKALINE NEW RULES BOTTLE1 min read

by | May 28, 2025 | E-Blaze | 0 comments

New Era Productions, in an exclusive collaboration with Rum Bar Rum, is thrilled to announce the release of a limited-edition bottle. This unique bottle is a celebration of the upcoming New Rules 2025 Jamaica Staging, set to take place on July 5th, 2025, at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium.
Rum Bar Rum has unveiled its first limited-edition bottle, a significant milestone that deeply resonates with Jamaican culture. This innovative move reflects the company’s commitment and signifies a shift in how young adults perceive rum, helping to transform cultural attitudes and market dynamics surrounding the spirit.
