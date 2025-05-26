Dancehall artiste Munga Honorable, had his bail extended to June 24 when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston to answer to murder charges on Tuesday.

Munga whose given name is Damian Rhoden and his co-accused Sherdian Gordon are to stand trial in connection with the 2017 murder of Cleveland Smith, who is the cousin of dancehall veteran Mr Vegas.

However, a trial date was not able to be set when the defendants appeared in court Tuesday due to a confluence of reasons including the unavailabilty of a number of witnesses.